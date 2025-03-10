Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.63 and last traded at $88.89. 1,967,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,805,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,819,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,321,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

