OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 2,004 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $333.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

