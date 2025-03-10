OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $595,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.19 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

