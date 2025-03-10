OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.61 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

