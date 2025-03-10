Objectivity Squared LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Objectivity Squared LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

ESPO opened at $89.59 on Monday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $300.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

