Objectivity Squared LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Objectivity Squared LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 552,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

NYSE UBER opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

