Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 62213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 6.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
