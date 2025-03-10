Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 393.83% from the stock’s previous close.
NUVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 922,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,077,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
