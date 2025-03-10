Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,265 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after buying an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,311,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,615,000 after purchasing an additional 692,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $87.19 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $391.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

