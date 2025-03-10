Non-Playable Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.12 million and $3.58 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,807.06 or 1.00602190 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.28 or 1.00340270 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,313,062,348.6016324 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00713228 USD and is down -12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,373,386.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

