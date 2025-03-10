NIO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 256,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 178,787 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,303,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,344,324. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

