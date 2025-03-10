New Insight Wealth Advisors Sells 156 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 379,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 221,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

