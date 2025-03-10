New Insight Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,491 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,731 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,526.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

