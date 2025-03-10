New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 334.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,658,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138,037 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

