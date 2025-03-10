New Insight Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,261 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

