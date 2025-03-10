Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $6.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Nevro has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $105.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

