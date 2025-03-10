NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 52,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 541,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in NetScout Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

