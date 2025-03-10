Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $226.08 million and $27.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,491.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.07 or 0.00444694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.18 or 0.00252325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00022392 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,825,109,293 coins and its circulating supply is 46,098,655,894 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

