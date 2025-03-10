NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Financial Review

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Beyond Commerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $687.60 million 1.01 -$11.80 million $0.40 23.50 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.93 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

This table compares NerdWallet and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 4.42% -2.08% -1.73% Beyond Commerce -80.93% N/A -66.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.85%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

