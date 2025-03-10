Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 4,783,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,217,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

About Nebius Group

The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

