NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.44 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.44, Zacks reports. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 27.99%.

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.40.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

