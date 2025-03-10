NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.44 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.44, Zacks reports. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 27.99%.
NCS Multistage Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.40.
NCS Multistage Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NCS Multistage
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.