NBT Bank N A NY Sells 4,491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

