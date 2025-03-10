NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,791 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,249,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

