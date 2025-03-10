NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

WFC opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.