NBT Bank N A NY Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.11 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.