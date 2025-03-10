Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $47.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

