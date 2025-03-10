Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $497.35 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.06 and its 200-day moving average is $511.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

