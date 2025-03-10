Navcoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $57,245.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00004937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169,311.80 or 2.13428968 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

