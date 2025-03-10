Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $74.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.