Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 8th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and music technology firms. Investors in these stocks are typically interested in businesses that capitalize on the cultural, entertainment, and technological aspects of music production and distribution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,748,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,371,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,241,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,331,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,813,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627,020. The company has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

