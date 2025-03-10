M&T Bank Corp Sells 249 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

DCI stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

