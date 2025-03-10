M&T Bank Corp Purchases 26,024 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.19% of Amplitude worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amplitude by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amplitude by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $568,129. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. Research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

