M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,088 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $192.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

