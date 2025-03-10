M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 4.9 %

EXPD opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

