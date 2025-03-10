M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sprout Social by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,169.60. The trade was a 12.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $3,413,532. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

