M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

FITB opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

