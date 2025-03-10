M&T Bank Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $121.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.