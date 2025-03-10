M&T Bank Corp Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.