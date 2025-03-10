M&T Bank Corp Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Regency Centers
In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG
Regency Centers Price Performance
Shares of REG stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Regency Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.