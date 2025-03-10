M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,948 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $134.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,560,094.20. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $875,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,463 shares in the company, valued at $62,969,766.30. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock worth $290,940,989. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

