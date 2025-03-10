Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 4,200 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $725,489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

