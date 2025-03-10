Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 30,957 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,957 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $14,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,078,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,304,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 998,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 828,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.