Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,081 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.