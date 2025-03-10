Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,115,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

