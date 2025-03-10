Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,168.7% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,709,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,672,000 after buying an additional 574,897 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,576,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 198,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 401,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IGSB opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.