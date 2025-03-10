Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 1,651 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 2.56% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PBP stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
