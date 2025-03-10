Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04), with a volume of 75711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.82 ($0.05).
Mothercare Stock Down 19.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.81.
Insider Transactions at Mothercare
In other Mothercare news, insider Andrew Cook bought 1,000,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,779.73). 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mothercare
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
