Morton Community Bank Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morton Community Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:D opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

