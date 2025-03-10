Morton Community Bank Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Morton Community Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morton Community Bank owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

BSCR stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

