Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after buying an additional 132,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $206.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.09. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

