Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.71 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.73 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.54.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

